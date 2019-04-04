Ugandan Man Becomes Lawyer And Wins Back Father's Land

When his father lost the family's land in a legal dispute, he couldn't afford a good defense. The BBC reports Jordan Kinyera become a lawyer and decades later won back his father's land.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Jordan Kinyera. He's from Uganda, and he was 6 when his father lost the family's land in a legal dispute. He couldn't afford a good defense. The BBC reports that Mr. Kinyera later decided to go to college and become a lawyer. Two decades after the real estate seizure, with law degree in hand, Mr. Kinyera took up his father's case, and he won. His father, now 82, has back the land he lost in 1996.

