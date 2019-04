Mar-a-Lago And Security Federal authorities are investigating after a Chinese woman carrying malware was arrested at Mar-a-Lago. Former Secret Service agent Larry Johnson speaks to NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Mar-a-Lago And Security National Security Mar-a-Lago And Security Mar-a-Lago And Security Audio will be available later today. Federal authorities are investigating after a Chinese woman carrying malware was arrested at Mar-a-Lago. Former Secret Service agent Larry Johnson speaks to NPR's Steve Inskeep. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor