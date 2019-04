ICE Arrests 280 In Texas Raid Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 280 employees at a technology repair company in Allen, Texas on Wednesday on charges of working in the United States illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 280 employees at a technology repair company in Allen, Texas on Wednesday on charges of working in the United States illegally.