Steph Curry Gets Contact Lenses

Steph Curry told The Athletic that he had gotten used to squinting when he shoots. That was just normal, he said. But Curry recently started wearing contact lenses and it's a whole new world.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was in a bit of a shooting slump for the first few months of the year - not anymore. Apparently, now Curry can see better. He told The Athletic that he had gotten used to squinting when he shoots. That was just normal, he said. But Curry recently started wearing contact lenses, and it's a whole new world. To be clear, that means Curry became one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and he had blurry vision.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.