Vampire Weekend Releases Two More Songs From 'Father Of The Bride'

These days, a six-year gap between albums practically qualifies as a hiatus. In the case of Vampire Weekend, it's been enough time to experience a 2014 Grammy win, a significant departure (Rostam Batmanglij left in 2016), a major-label deal, years of touring and a long, deliberately paced lead-up to Father of the Bride, out May 3.

Today, that lead-up brings the last two songs Vampire Weekend will release prior to the album: "This Life" and "Unbearably White." Father of the Bride is full of guest stars — including Batmanglij himself — and "This Life" includes backing vocals from Danielle Haim. But the songs themselves are instantly identifiable as Vampire Weekend, albeit a bit looser and sparer: "This Life" is a summery, shimmying tale of infidelity, while "Unbearably White" feels moodier and more wistful, while still maintaining an agreeably light touch.

Father of the Bride comes out May 3 via Columbia.