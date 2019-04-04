Accessibility links
Vampire Weekend Releases Two More Songs From 'Father Of The Bride' "This Life" and "Unbearably White" are the latest songs to see release in advance of the band's first album in six years, due out May 3. Hear them now.
New Music

These days, a six-year gap between albums practically qualifies as a hiatus. In the case of Vampire Weekend, it's been enough time to experience a 2014 Grammy win, a significant departure (Rostam Batmanglij left in 2016), a major-label deal, years of touring and a long, deliberately paced lead-up to Father of the Bride, out May 3.

Today, that lead-up brings the last two songs Vampire Weekend will release prior to the album: "This Life" and "Unbearably White." Father of the Bride is full of guest stars — including Batmanglij himself — and "This Life" includes backing vocals from Danielle Haim. But the songs themselves are instantly identifiable as Vampire Weekend, albeit a bit looser and sparer: "This Life" is a summery, shimmying tale of infidelity, while "Unbearably White" feels moodier and more wistful, while still maintaining an agreeably light touch.

Father of the Bride comes out May 3 via Columbia.