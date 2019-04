Ethiopian Airlines CEO Weighs In On Preliminary Investigation Of Deadly Crash NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam about a preliminary investigation that found the crew of their crashed 737 Boeing Max 8 performed all recommended procedures.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Weighs In On Preliminary Investigation Of Deadly Crash Africa Ethiopian Airlines CEO Weighs In On Preliminary Investigation Of Deadly Crash Ethiopian Airlines CEO Weighs In On Preliminary Investigation Of Deadly Crash Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam about a preliminary investigation that found the crew of their crashed 737 Boeing Max 8 performed all recommended procedures. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor