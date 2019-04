How Israeli Attitudes Toward Democracy Have Changed Under Benjamin Netanyahu Under 10 years of Benjamin Netanyahu Israel's democracy has been put to the test in new ways — with new laws declaring Israel a Jewish state and making work tougher for left-wing advocates.

How Israeli Attitudes Toward Democracy Have Changed Under Benjamin Netanyahu Middle East How Israeli Attitudes Toward Democracy Have Changed Under Benjamin Netanyahu How Israeli Attitudes Toward Democracy Have Changed Under Benjamin Netanyahu Audio will be available later today. Under 10 years of Benjamin Netanyahu Israel's democracy has been put to the test in new ways — with new laws declaring Israel a Jewish state and making work tougher for left-wing advocates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor