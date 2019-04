LDS Church Rolls Back Policy That Restricted Baptizing Children Of Gay Parents The LDS Church rolled back its 2015 policy that restricted baptizing children of gay couples and was criticized as penalizing kids. It no longer will refer to gay couples as apostates.

LDS Church Rolls Back Policy That Restricted Baptizing Children Of Gay Parents Religion LDS Church Rolls Back Policy That Restricted Baptizing Children Of Gay Parents LDS Church Rolls Back Policy That Restricted Baptizing Children Of Gay Parents Audio will be available later today. The LDS Church rolled back its 2015 policy that restricted baptizing children of gay couples and was criticized as penalizing kids. It no longer will refer to gay couples as apostates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor