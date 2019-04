News Brief: Boeing Latest, Trump Border Trip We look at how Boeing is responding to Ethiopian investigators who found that despite following all of the safety procedures provided by Boeing, the crew was unable to prevent the crash.

News Brief: Boeing Latest, Trump Border Trip National News Brief: Boeing Latest, Trump Border Trip News Brief: Boeing Latest, Trump Border Trip Audio will be available later today. We look at how Boeing is responding to Ethiopian investigators who found that despite following all of the safety procedures provided by Boeing, the crew was unable to prevent the crash. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor