U.S. Resettling Record Low Numbers Of Refugees Despite a global refugee crisis, the United States is closing its doors. Refugee resettlement is near record lows, even for minorities whose plight the Trump administration has highlighted.

U.S. Resettling Record Low Numbers Of Refugees World U.S. Resettling Record Low Numbers Of Refugees U.S. Resettling Record Low Numbers Of Refugees Audio will be available later today. Despite a global refugee crisis, the United States is closing its doors. Refugee resettlement is near record lows, even for minorities whose plight the Trump administration has highlighted. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor