The U.S., China And The Semiconductor Industry

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra about his stance on the U.S. government supporting the domestic semiconductor industry and China's semiconductor ambitions.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump says he is not quite ready to approve a trade deal with China. Chinese negotiators have been in Washington this week, and the president says their work with U.S. negotiators is not done.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've never done a deal like this with China. And it's a very unique set of circumstances. But it's a massive deal, could be one of the - I guess it is if you think about it - the biggest deal ever made. There can't be a deal like this. No matter where you look, there can't be a deal like this. This is the granddaddy of them all.

INSKEEP: The United States says it wants a more open Chinese economy and more protections from forced technology transfer and technology theft. The U.S. industries that want relief include semiconductor manufacturers. They make chips that power phones and computers all over the world. And they've been in Washington, seeking help.

One of them is Sanjay Mehrotra. And he came by our studios. He is CEO of Micron, which sells a lot to China, but also worries about Chinese competitors. The Idaho-based company is involved in a lawsuit against a Chinese firm.

What suggests that they might be a real threat to you?

SANJAY MEHROTRA: You know, barriers to entry within semiconductors are pretty high. But of course that does not mean that you discount any potential competition. China is certainly investing a lot in technologies related to semiconductors. It's not about worrying about competition. It's, you know, making sure that competition plays by fair rule. There's a level-playing field. I think those are the important things.

INSKEEP: So how is the United States government doing at supporting your industry?

MEHROTRA: One of the important things is making sure that there is intellectual property protection, trade secret protection. So these are the kind of things that U.S. government certainly, you know, as part of its negotiations with China, this is one of the topics that U.S. government certainly is focused on.

INSKEEP: You are also supportive of more money for federal research. Is that correct? What do you need research on?

MEHROTRA: You know, the semiconductor industry has advanced over the years, primarily based on breakthrough research that has occurred here at American universities, supported by the government agencies and certainly in strong collaboration with the industry as well. And if you look at over the course of last several years, the U.S. investment in advanced research and development has declined.

So it's important that, in a backdrop where other nations are investing more, that U.S. continues to invest in fundamental research that will maintain the leadership of U.S. within the global semiconductor ecosystem.

INSKEEP: Somebody listening may wonder why it is that the government should be financing research that your company will use to turn a profit with.

MEHROTRA: You know, first of all, the companies in the semiconductor industry do fund research up to about 20 percent of their revenue as a whole. But you'd need to drive usage in the foundational technologies that actually fuel the pipeline of future technology. A lot of that research comes from universities, so more work is needed. And this is, again, important as other nations are stepping up significantly their support of such research in those countries.

INSKEEP: Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron and chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association.

