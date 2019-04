Texas Lawmakers Consider Stiff Penalties For Voting Crimes A voting bill making its way through the Texas legislature would impose stiff criminal penalties for election-related crimes. Voting rights experts worry the bill would criminalize honest mistakes.

A voting bill making its way through the Texas legislature would impose stiff criminal penalties for election-related crimes. Voting rights experts worry the bill would criminalize honest mistakes.