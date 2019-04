Trump Considers Herman Cain For Federal Reserve Board. President Trump plans to nominate former pizza executive and GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board. The news comes as the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report.

Trump Considers Herman Cain For Federal Reserve Board. Economy Trump Considers Herman Cain For Federal Reserve Board. Trump Considers Herman Cain For Federal Reserve Board. Audio will be available later today. President Trump plans to nominate former pizza executive and GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board. The news comes as the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor