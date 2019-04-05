A Steamy Arrest

In Sweden, an off-duty police officer noticed a fugitive in the same sauna and called for backup to arrest the man.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It must be tough to be a fugitive from the law, which might explain why a man who skipped out on a jail sentence walked into a sauna in a suburb of Stockholm, Sweden. He was naked in the sauna when the off-duty police officer next to him recognized him. We don't know if he had a tattoo or some other distinguishing mark, but the cop had the right man and called backup to make the arrest. The man did not try to flee, enjoying his last moments of freedom in the steam.

