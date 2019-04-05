Weekly Wrap: Why Pop Songs Are Getting Shorter, Plus Climate Change, Opioids And CBD

Al Gore is still leading the fight against climate change, but the topic is now also becoming an issue of racial justice. How will it play out in 2020? The fallout of the opioid crisis continues as lawsuits against opioid manufacturers pile up. Plus, how streaming services are reshaping the art form of the pop song. Sam is joined by Dan Zak of The Washington Post and Sarah Halzack of Bloomberg Opinion.

