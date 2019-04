Not My Job: We Quiz Country Legend Steve Earle On Nerd Legend Steve Urkel

Enlarge this image Mark Humphrey/AP Mark Humphrey/AP

We've invited Steve Earle — the singer songwriter behind classic country western tunes such as "Hillbilly Highway" and "The Devil's Right Hand" — to answer three questions about Steve Urkel, the beloved uber-nerd from the 1990s sitcom Family Matters.