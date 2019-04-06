Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the most surprising revelation of the Mueller Report.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big shocker in the Mueller report if and when we see it? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: One entire page will be redacted except for three scattered words - duck, parade and sphincter.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Investigations ensue.

BILL KURTIS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: We'll find out the body of Jimmy Hoffa is buried in New Jersey under the 18th hole at Trump golf course.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: There's a reason that you've never seen the two of them in the same room. Steve Earle and Steve Urkel are actually the same person.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He was just feigning ignorance.

GROSZ: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz.

(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you fabulous people for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week from San Antonio, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.