Navajo Look Toward Renewable Energy The Navajo Nation has given up trying to purchase one of the West's largest coal-fired power plants. The facility is an economic engine, but it's also one of the region's largest carbon emitters.

Navajo Look Toward Renewable Energy National Navajo Look Toward Renewable Energy Navajo Look Toward Renewable Energy Audio will be available later today. The Navajo Nation has given up trying to purchase one of the West's largest coal-fired power plants. The facility is an economic engine, but it's also one of the region's largest carbon emitters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor