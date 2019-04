The Life Of Longtime Cubs Player Ernie Banks Always smiling, beloved, the late Cubs legend Ernie Banks was troubled to never get to the World Series. Scott Simon talks with author Ron Rapoport about biography of Banks, Let's Play Two.

The Life Of Longtime Cubs Player Ernie Banks Sports The Life Of Longtime Cubs Player Ernie Banks The Life Of Longtime Cubs Player Ernie Banks Audio will be available later today. Always smiling, beloved, the late Cubs legend Ernie Banks was troubled to never get to the World Series. Scott Simon talks with author Ron Rapoport about biography of Banks, Let's Play Two. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor