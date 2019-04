'Fosse/Verdon' Explores The Relationship Of Bob Fosse And Gwen Verdon NPR's Scott Simon talks to Thomas Kail, one of the executive producers of the new miniseries on FX about the creative and romantic partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

'Fosse/Verdon' Explores The Relationship Of Bob Fosse And Gwen Verdon Television 'Fosse/Verdon' Explores The Relationship Of Bob Fosse And Gwen Verdon 'Fosse/Verdon' Explores The Relationship Of Bob Fosse And Gwen Verdon Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Thomas Kail, one of the executive producers of the new miniseries on FX about the creative and romantic partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor