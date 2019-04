College Campus Tries Out Robot Delivery At George Mason University in Northern Virginia, a fleet of autonomous robots roam the sidewalks delivering pizza, doughnuts and coffee to students.

College Campus Tries Out Robot Delivery

At George Mason University in Northern Virginia, a fleet of autonomous robots roam the sidewalks delivering pizza, doughnuts and coffee to students.