Juno Flies By Jupiter NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks NASA scientist Steven Levin about the spacecraft Juno's latest Jupiter fly-by, occurring this weekend.

Juno Flies By Jupiter Space Juno Flies By Jupiter Juno Flies By Jupiter Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks NASA scientist Steven Levin about the spacecraft Juno's latest Jupiter fly-by, occurring this weekend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor