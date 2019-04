The Man Who Keeps Fenway Park Running Who has the toughest job in baseball? Maybe Donnie Gardiner, the facilities superintendent at Fenway Park. He's responsible for getting the 107-year-old ballpark ready for the Red Sox home opener.

