Louisiana Looks For Answers After Fires Destroy 3 Historically Black Churches Three predominantly black churches burned in Louisiana's St. Landry Parish in the span of 10 days. NPR's Michel Martin gets an update from reporter Katie Gagliano of The Acadiana Advocate.

