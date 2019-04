Trump Confirms Secretary Nielsen Is Leaving Department Of Homeland Security David Greene talks to former Department of Homeland Security press secretary David Lapan about Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stepping down after months of rumors that Trump was displeased with her work.

Trump Confirms Secretary Nielsen Is Leaving Department Of Homeland Security Trump Confirms Secretary Nielsen Is Leaving Department Of Homeland Security Trump Confirms Secretary Nielsen Is Leaving Department Of Homeland Security Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to former Department of Homeland Security press secretary David Lapan about Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stepping down after months of rumors that Trump was displeased with her work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor