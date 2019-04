Baylor Wins Women's NCAA Basketball Championship Over Notre Dame Baylor won the championship by a single point Sunday night, 82-81. Fans watching the men's championship Monday night between Virginia and Texas Tech are hoping for similar drama.

Baylor Wins Women's NCAA Basketball Championship Over Notre Dame Sports Baylor Wins Women's NCAA Basketball Championship Over Notre Dame Baylor Wins Women's NCAA Basketball Championship Over Notre Dame Audio will be available later today. Baylor won the championship by a single point Sunday night, 82-81. Fans watching the men's championship Monday night between Virginia and Texas Tech are hoping for similar drama. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor