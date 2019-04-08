Security Footage Catches Shoplifter Putting A Chainsaw In His Pants

The video shows a man in a California hardware store casually lifting up his jacket, slipping the chainsaw's blade into his pant leg, tucking his jacket over the engine and hobbling off.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Shoplifters will often wear baggy clothing to hide their loot. A guy at a hardware store in Fresno, Calif., cut a bulky figure after he stuffed a chainsaw down his pants. Security footage caught all of this. The man casually lifts up his jacket, slips the blade into his pant leg, tucks his jacket over the engine and hobbles away. The Fresno Bee covered this story and got to run with the headline, "Wanted: California Shoplifter With A Chainsaw In His Pants." It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.