Minnesota Has An Opening For A Historian To Manage Iconic Lighthouse Lee Radzak is retiring as the Split Rock lighthouse keeper after 36 years — welcoming 160,000 visitors a year. The Minnesota Historical Society is launching a search for a replacement.

