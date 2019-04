Trump Replacing Secret Service Director

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles is leaving his job, according to the White House.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Alles "has done a great job at the agency" and said he would be leaving shortly to be replaced by James M. Murray, a career Secret Service member, who will start in May.

Alles took over the post in April 2017, coming over from Customs and Border Protection, another agency within DHS. He is a retired Marine Corps general.

His ' ouster comes after a Chinese woman carrying a thumb drive infected with malware talked her way into Mar-a-Lago, the President's club in Palm Beach, Fla., while the president was nearby. She was stopped only telling a reception desk attendant she was at the club to attend a non existing function.

Afterwards, Trump defended the service's actions, saying he "could not be happier with Secret Service," and that the "Secret Service has done a fantastic job from day one."

Reports suggest that Alles was asked to step down before the incident at Mar-a-Lago.

The departure of Alles follows the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and Trump's decision to withdraw Ronald Vitiello, his nominee to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement in favor of someone "tougher." The administrator of FEMA, another DHS agency is also without a permanent director.