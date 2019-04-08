Accessibility links
Felicity Huffman And Other Parents To Plead Guilty In College Scandal A former head men's tennis coach at the University of Texas also will plead guilty. The 14 defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
NPR logo Felicity Huffman And 12 Other Parents To Plead Guilty In College Cheating Scandal

Law

Felicity Huffman And 12 Other Parents To Plead Guilty In College Cheating Scandal

Enlarge this image

Federal prosecutors say that one coach and 13 parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, will plead guilty to fraud charges in the college admissions scandal. Huffman is seen here arriving at federal court in Boston last week. Charles Krupa/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Charles Krupa/AP

Federal prosecutors say that one coach and 13 parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, will plead guilty to fraud charges in the college admissions scandal. Huffman is seen here arriving at federal court in Boston last week.

Charles Krupa/AP

Thirteen parents and one coach charged in the college admissions scandal will plead guilty, federal prosecutors announced Monday. One of the parents is Felicity Huffman, the actress who is among the best-known of the wealthy individuals arrested in the cheating case that broke last month.

The 14 defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They have agreed to plead guilty in accordance with plea agreements.

Authorities charged 50 people in the scheme: parents allegedly paid millions of dollars to have their children's test scores and athletic achievements falsified to get them into elite colleges such as Yale University and the University of Southern California.

At least two of those colleges, Yale and Stanford University, have since revoked their offers of admission to students involved in the case.

Prosecutors say that plea hearings in the case have not yet been scheduled.

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Appear In Court Over College Admissions Scandal

Law

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Appear In Court Over College Admissions Scandal

USC Suspends Accounts Of Students Allegedly Linked To Admissions Bribery Scandal

Education

USC Suspends Accounts Of Students Allegedly Linked To Admissions Bribery Scandal