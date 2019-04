Major League Baseball Is Trying To Bring More Women Into Game-Related Roles Baseball wants more women in executive or broadcast positions. MLB is on par with other professional leagues when it comes to gender diversity, but women say they still feel the need to justify themselves.

Major League Baseball Is Trying To Bring More Women Into Game-Related Roles Sports Major League Baseball Is Trying To Bring More Women Into Game-Related Roles Major League Baseball Is Trying To Bring More Women Into Game-Related Roles Audio will be available later today. Baseball wants more women in executive or broadcast positions. MLB is on par with other professional leagues when it comes to gender diversity, but women say they still feel the need to justify themselves. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor