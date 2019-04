How Venezuela's Currency Became So Worthless Migrants fleeing Venezuela sell art made from nearly worthless Venezuelan currency. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Northwestern University's Daniel Lansberg-Rodriguez about what happened to the currency.

