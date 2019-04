News Brief: DHS Secretary, Iran's Revolutionary Guard, College Scandal Trump has to nominate a new head at DHS. U.S. labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard a foreign terrorist group. In Boston, 14 people agreed to plead guilty in the college admission scandal.

