Why A New Zealand Official Insists 'Facebook Can't Be Trusted' Rachel Martin talks to New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards, who criticized Facebook after last month's attacks on two mosques in Christchurch were live-streamed on Facebook.

Why A New Zealand Official Insists 'Facebook Can't Be Trusted'

Audio will be available later today.