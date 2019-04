Texas Tech's School Of Medicine To Stop Considering Race In Admissions Texas Tech University's medical school has agreed to end its consideration of race in selecting candidates for admission, an outcome actively sought by the Trump administration.

Texas Tech's School Of Medicine To Stop Considering Race In Admissions Audio will be available later today. Texas Tech University's medical school has agreed to end its consideration of race in selecting candidates for admission, an outcome actively sought by the Trump administration.