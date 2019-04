New Hampshire Aims To Change Legal Fee Policy For Indigant Defendants Defendants in criminal cases are provided an attorney if they can't afford one. They usually get a bill for that representation, even if they are found not guilty. New Hampshire wants to change that policy.

Defendants in criminal cases are provided an attorney if they can't afford one. They usually get a bill for that representation, even if they are found not guilty. New Hampshire wants to change that policy.