Accident Probes By Congress Often Capture Public's Attention Rachel Martin talks to Cokie Roberts, who answers listener questions about how the government responds to major accidents such as plane crashes and mine explosions.

Accident Probes By Congress Often Capture Public's Attention Accident Probes By Congress Often Capture Public's Attention Accident Probes By Congress Often Capture Public's Attention Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Cokie Roberts, who answers listener questions about how the government responds to major accidents such as plane crashes and mine explosions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor