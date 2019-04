New York Ramps Up The Battle Against A Measles Outbreak In Brooklyn New York is mandating measles vaccines in certain Brooklyn zip codes where there is an outbreak of the disease — mostly affecting the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

New York Ramps Up The Battle Against A Measles Outbreak In Brooklyn New York Ramps Up The Battle Against A Measles Outbreak In Brooklyn New York Ramps Up The Battle Against A Measles Outbreak In Brooklyn Audio will be available later today. New York is mandating measles vaccines in certain Brooklyn zip codes where there is an outbreak of the disease — mostly affecting the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor