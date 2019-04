Johnson Publishing Company Files For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Protection The Chicago publishing giant that launched "Ebony" and "Jet" magazines, and made them a touchstone in African-American life, is closing its doors.

Johnson Publishing Company Files For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Protection

The Chicago publishing giant that launched "Ebony" and "Jet" magazines, and made them a touchstone in African-American life, is closing its doors.