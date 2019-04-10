2 Horror Film Trailers Detract From 'Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun'

Young children were sobbing at a screening of Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun at Empire Cinema in Ipswich, England, on Saturday after two age-inappropriate trailers were aired before the feature.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Families in Ipswich, England, went to see a movie - "Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PEPPA PIG: FESTIVAL OF FUN")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Adorable, aren't they?

GREENE: Fun, right? Well, here's what happened when the lights went down.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

GREENE: The theater played trailers for not one but two horror films - "Brightburn" and "Ma" - not family friendly. Kids were actually sobbing. The manager said the theater's investigating the mishap and, quote, "we do sincerely apologize."

