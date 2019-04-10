For the last decade, drummer Mark Guiliana has had a powerful outlet in Beat Music, an underground electronic project that has made periodic appearances outside his New Jersey basement lab.

Tonight, Beat Music performs at Rough Trade in Brooklyn, and you can watch live right here, and at The Checkout's Facebook page, starting at 9 p.m. EST.

The show, which ushers in Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! on Motéma Music, will feature Guiliana on drums and electronics, Chris Morrissey on electric bass, and BIGYUKI and Nick Semrad on keyboards and synthesizers.