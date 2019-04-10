Accessibility links
Watch Electro-Jazz Drummer Mark Guiliana Perform His New Album Live The New Jersey-based drummer performs his latest record, Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, live at Rough Trade in New York City.

Jazz Night In AmericaJazz Night In America

Watch Electro-Jazz Drummer Mark Guiliana Perform His New Album Beat Music

Apr

12

Watch Electro-Jazz Drummer Mark Guiliana Perform His New Album Beat Music

Fri, Apr 12

9pm ET / 6pm PT

• Rough Trade NYC

9pm (ET)

Add to Calendar
Add to Calendar
Mark Guiliana performs his new album Beat Music at Rough Trade in New York City.
Enlarge this image
Justin Bettman/International Music Network
Mark Guiliana performs his new album Beat Music at Rough Trade in New York City.
Justin Bettman/International Music Network
Special Event

Jazz Night In America

Watch Electro-Jazz Drummer Mark Guiliana Perform His New Album LiveWBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

For the last decade, drummer Mark Guiliana has had a powerful outlet in Beat Music, an underground electronic project that has made periodic appearances outside his New Jersey basement lab.

Tonight, Beat Music performs at Rough Trade in Brooklyn, and you can watch live right here, and at The Checkout's Facebook page, starting at 9 p.m. EST.

The show, which ushers in Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! on Motéma Music, will feature Guiliana on drums and electronics, Chris Morrissey on electric bass, and BIGYUKI and Nick Semrad on keyboards and synthesizers.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

Listen

Bassist Christian McBride (left) and Blues artist Joey DeFrancesco (right). Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Christian McBride interviews one of his oldest friends, organist Joey DeFrancesco, in their hometown of Philadelphia.

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/687886485/688249013" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

Listen

Grammy-winning trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away at age 49. Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Friends of the show offer memories and music of pianist Cecil Taylor, Village Vanguard owner Lorraine Gordon, South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela and trumpeter Roy Hargrove.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/678136954/678160463" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Big Band Holiday Classics

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform new arrangements of holiday classics in New York City. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America

The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Big Band Holiday Classics

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

New arrangements, old Yuletide classics. Watch the annual Jazz at Lincoln Center Big Band Holidays concert live on Wed., December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

Listen

This episode of Jazz Night in America features tenor saxophonist Charles Lloyd. Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we get a taste of Lloyd's collaboration with Lucinda Williams, along with choice moments from his recent appearances at Lincoln Center.

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/673799006/674218582" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joey Alexander: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Joey Alexander performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 6, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR). Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Joey Alexander

No one in the NPR offices could have imagined how remarkable this 15-year old pianist would be at the Tiny Desk.

Nicholas Payton Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

The Nicholas Payton Trio performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Oct. 10, 2018. (Cameron Pollack/NPR) Cameron Pollack/NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR/NPR

Tiny Desk

Nicholas Payton Trio

After back-to-back performances in South Africa, Argentina, Chile and New York, Payton hit the Tiny Desk, where he dazzled the audience, simultaneously playing his trumpet and a Fender Rhodes.

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

Listen
Nico van der Stam/Octave Music

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Take an essential and unprecedented glimpse into the music and life of the groundbreaking pianist-composer.

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/656189856/656604367" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top