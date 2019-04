DOJ To Examine Origins Of The Russia Probe, Barr Tells Senators Attorney General William Barr told members of a Senate panel that he believes "spying did occur" on Trump's campaign. Barr says he is looking into the origins of the Russia investigation

DOJ To Examine Origins Of The Russia Probe, Barr Tells Senators DOJ To Examine Origins Of The Russia Probe, Barr Tells Senators DOJ To Examine Origins Of The Russia Probe, Barr Tells Senators Audio will be available later today. Attorney General William Barr told members of a Senate panel that he believes "spying did occur" on Trump's campaign. Barr says he is looking into the origins of the Russia investigation NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor