Efforts Continue In Sudan To Oust The Country's President In Sudan, a mass demonstration continues in the capital Khartoum for a sixth day. Efforts continue to oust President Omar al-Bashir after 30 years in power.

Efforts Continue In Sudan To Oust The Country's President Efforts Continue In Sudan To Oust The Country's President Efforts Continue In Sudan To Oust The Country's President Audio will be available later today. In Sudan, a mass demonstration continues in the capital Khartoum for a sixth day. Efforts continue to oust President Omar al-Bashir after 30 years in power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor