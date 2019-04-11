San Diego Forgives A 'Couple Million Dollars' Worth Of Library Overdue Book Fees

San Diego's forgetful book borrowers are in luck.

The city's library system is pardoning nearly 133,000 residents who neglected an essential tenet of public libraries' code, to return borrowed books, officials announced this week.

The forgiven overdue fines would have amounted to a "couple million dollars," local outlet KNSD-TV reports, citing Library Director Misty Jones. The city stopped charging daily late fees in July of last year, so the accumulated millions don't include the last nine months.

More than half of the tardy borrowers had racked up late charges of more than $10, which meant they were blocked from checking out any more books.

At several libraries in low-income neighborhoods, more than 40 percent of patrons are barred from checking out books because of outstanding fees, according to a press release from City Council Member Chris Cate.

"I felt that banning a child from our public libraries due to an overdue book fine is unreasonable and contradictory to the mission of our libraries," Cate said about the reasons behind the forgiveness campaign.

Jones, the library director, agrees.

"Libraries are known as the 'great equalizers' because we provide equal access for all patrons, regardless of their socio-economic status," she told KNSD-TV. "Wiping the slate clean of outstanding fines means welcoming back many of the under-served patrons who most need our services."

Blocks on would-be readers are now being removed along with the late fees, but people who don't return their books at all will still be charged a replacement fee, according to KNSD-TV.

The city has another good reason for forgiving fines: The fees bring in less money than it costs the libraries to collect them. According to the city's website, the San Diego Public Library spends nearly $1 million each year to process fees, and collects about half that.