Authorities Arrest Suspect Linked To 3 Burned Black Churches In Louisiana

Police have arrested a person in connection with three historically black churches in Louisiana that were torched in recent days, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced Wednesday that a suspect was identified and is in state custody. He called the fires "despicable acts."

The suspect's name and identity was not initially disclosed, and a press conference was scheduled for Thursday morning, when new details will be announced at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Public Safety Complex.

The churches burned down within a span of 10 days in St. Landry Parish, a small community about an hour west of Baton Rouge. The first fire tore through St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre on March 26. The second burned at the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 2, and the third broke out at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 4.

All three churches were built in rural areas and have served generations of predominantly black families. No one was reported injured in the fires, which broke out when the buildings were empty.

The time and proximity of the flames led people to wonder whether the fires were linked. Pastors prayed that the arson was not a racist act, part of a violent legacy for black churches in the South that were attacked since the civil rights movement.

Florence Milburn, a member of the Greater Union Baptist Church, told NPR that she immediately went to her church after receiving news of the fire.

"My husband and I drove over there along with our other family members, and along with our church family, we were on site and we watched our church burn to the ground," she said.