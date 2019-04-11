Accessibility links
NEA Jazz Masters Concert Stanley Crouch, Bob Dorough, Abdullah Ibrahim, and Maria Schneider are recipients of the 2019 Jazz Masters award — the highest honor the U.S. gives to a jazz musician or advocate.

Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And ShortsJazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

Watch It Live: The 2019 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert

Apr

15

Watch It Live: The 2019 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert

Mon, Apr 15

8pm ET / 5pm PT

• The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts

8pm (ET)

Add to Calendar
Add to Calendar
Enlarge this image

The 2019 NEA Jazz Masters NEA hide caption

toggle caption
NEA

The 2019 NEA Jazz Masters

NEA
Special Event

Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

Watch It Live: The 2019 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute ConcertWBGO and The Kennedy Center

Listen to the Concert

Every year since 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts has presented its Jazz Masters award — a pinnacle of achievement in the form. The honor is presented to musicians and advocates who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of jazz, and the 2019 class is no exception, as we'll see during tonight's live stream of this year's tribute concert, taking place at the John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

The 2019 NEA Jazz Masters are: Stanley Crouch, jazz historian, author, critic, and co-founder of Jazz at Lincoln Center; Bob Dorough, vocalist, composer, arranger and pianist; Abdullah Ibrahim, a pianist and composer; and Maria Schneider, composer, arranger and bandleader. Tonight's host is Jason Moran, the Kennedy Center's Artistic Director for Jazz.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall, musicians Jay Anderson, Steve Berger, Terence Blanchard, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kurt Elling, Sullivan Fortner, Bill Goodwin, Cleave Guyton, Noah Jackson, 2012 NEA Jazz Master Sheila Jordan, Grace Kelly, Frank Kimbrough, Christian McBride, Charles McPherson, Jason Moran, David Murray, Pat O'Leary, Scott Robinson, and JD Walter will perform and pay tribute to the careers of the 2019 NEA Jazz Masters.

Click here to view live close-captioning of the event.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

Listen

Bassist Christian McBride (left) and Blues artist Joey DeFrancesco (right). Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Christian McBride interviews one of his oldest friends, organist Joey DeFrancesco, in their hometown of Philadelphia.

A Reunion Of Brotherly Love: Joey DeFrancesco Traces His Roots

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/687886485/688249013" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

Listen

Grammy-winning trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away at age 49. Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Friends of the show offer memories and music of pianist Cecil Taylor, Village Vanguard owner Lorraine Gordon, South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela and trumpeter Roy Hargrove.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/678136954/678160463" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Big Band Holiday Classics

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform new arrangements of holiday classics in New York City. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America

The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Big Band Holiday Classics

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

New arrangements, old Yuletide classics. Watch the annual Jazz at Lincoln Center Big Band Holidays concert live on Wed., December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

Listen

This episode of Jazz Night in America features tenor saxophonist Charles Lloyd. Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we get a taste of Lloyd's collaboration with Lucinda Williams, along with choice moments from his recent appearances at Lincoln Center.

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/673799006/674218582" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joey Alexander: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Joey Alexander performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Nov. 6, 2018 (Cameron Pollack/NPR). Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Joey Alexander

No one in the NPR offices could have imagined how remarkable this 15-year old pianist would be at the Tiny Desk.

Nicholas Payton Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

The Nicholas Payton Trio performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Oct. 10, 2018. (Cameron Pollack/NPR) Cameron Pollack/NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR/NPR

Tiny Desk

Nicholas Payton Trio

After back-to-back performances in South Africa, Argentina, Chile and New York, Payton hit the Tiny Desk, where he dazzled the audience, simultaneously playing his trumpet and a Fender Rhodes.

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

Listen
Nico van der Stam/Octave Music

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Take an essential and unprecedented glimpse into the music and life of the groundbreaking pianist-composer.

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/656189856/656604367" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top