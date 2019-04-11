Listen To Apparat's Guest Mix On Metropolis

We are thrilled to welcome Apparat to KCRW in celebration of the fresh release of LP5, for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis.

The new record is heavily influenced by Sascha Ring's experience making music with Moderat. Listeners will find sublime, delicate and unexpected twists in track after track on LP5. The album stands as a testament to Ring's work with elegiac techno and ambient soundscapes that embrace a universal sonic beauty.

Set List: