Listen To Nightmares On Wax's Guest Mix On Metropolis

We are thrilled to welcome Nightmares On Wax to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis.

In his label's own words:

The marriage of soul, hip-hop, dub and timeless club sounds that N.O.W. has been mutating and perfecting for years finds perhaps its most fluid form yet on his latest album in nearly half a decade, Shape The Future.

The resulting sound is both familiar and thrilling to longtime fans, with the kind of deep-in-the-pocket grooves and sticky melodies Nightmares on Wax is known for.

Set List: