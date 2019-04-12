Accessibility links
10 Coachella Performances Worth Watching On YouTube This Weekend

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Now in its 19th year, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is more than a music festival, or even a lifestyle. It's a capital-M moment that seems to stop the world. (And not entirely because Beyoncé willed it so last year.) Beyond the experience of bearing witness to celebrities of the A- and D-lists as they drench themselves in sweat and dust while gorging on trendy cuisine and novelty cocktails, Coachella's influence extends far beyond the festival grounds of Indio, California.

Even Coachella seems to be aware of this: For the first time ever, it's doubling down on its festival streams by showcasing both weekends of the festival. Emergent K-pop group BLACKPINK is set to broadcast its message of sensory-overload pop music in Times Square this weekend. Childish Gambino and Rihanna premiered a new film, and with the aid of Amazon and YouTube, will premiere it globally this weekend for free.

For those looking to avoid the hefty price tag of a festival pass — or reluctant to experience Coachella anywhere but on a couch — we've got you covered. The only catch: You'll need to watch it live on YouTube, as Coachella does not make its sets available after the fact as on-demand videos.

So, without further ado, here are 10 Coachella 2019 acts worth planning your weekend around, in chronological order. And if you're the adventurous sort, you can scan and skip between a whopping 83 live performances across three channels at youtube.com/user/coachella/coachellalive.

10 Coachella Sets We're Watching This Weekend

  • Kacey Musgraves

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential B
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential B

    Day: Friday

    Time: 8:55 p.m. ET / 5:55 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 1

    Even if it's not quite golden hour elsewhere, getting to see Kacey Musgraves perform as the sun wanes in Coachella might just be worth the price of admission. (Lucky for you, it only requires access to a device that streams YouTube.)

  • BLACKPINK

    Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
    Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

    Day: Friday

    Time: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 1

    BLACKPINK's Coachella set is one for the books: It's the first ever K-pop group to perform at the hallowed festival grounds — and quite possibly the first act ever to simulcast a Coachella set from Times Square. If BLACKPINK is good enough for Times Square, it's good enough for your living room, right?

  • Janelle Monáe

    Lance King/Getty Images for AT&T
    Lance King/Getty Images for AT&T

    Day: Friday

    Time: 1:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 1

    No introduction needed: Janelle Monáe is an electric presence live. Come for her excellent music; stay for what will surely be a spectacle when she breaks out "Pynk."

  • Billie Eilish

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom

    Day: Saturday

    Time: 12:50 a.m. ET / 9:50 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 1

    The one time this author saw Billie Eilish, her gloomy pop whipped a sold-out club full of Gen Z-ers into a total frenzy — and that was months before the release of her star-making album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? If anything, this one's worth throwing on in the event you're struggling to keep up with the kids.

  • Tame Impala

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for FYF
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for FYF

    Day: Saturday

    Time: 2:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 1

    There probably won't be a better nightcap for your Saturday than Tame Impala's groovy psychedelia. Bandleader Kevin Parker will almost certainly break out a few new songs, too.

  • Little Simz

    John Phillips/Getty Images for Global Citizen
    John Phillips/Getty Images for Global Citizen

    Day: Saturday

    Time: 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

    Where: Channel 3

    ...but if you're looking to stay up, U.K. rapper Little Simz put out a stellar album this year titled GREY Area. At 25, she's a commanding, already-seasoned stage presence.

  • Bad Bunny

    Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images
    Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images

    Day: Sunday

    Time: 8:55 p.m. ET / 5:55 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 1

    You'd be remiss to skip Bad Bunny, urbano's Puerto Rican goofball prince, live. Still riding the wave of his immaculate, long-awaited debut X 100PRE, Bad Bunny has charisma and charm for days.

  • Pusha T

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Day: Sunday

    Time: 12:35 a.m. ET / 9:35 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 2

    King Push decreed himself the steel-eyed sorcerer of rap with DAYTONA. Come witness his proper coronation.

  • Lizzo

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD

    Day: Sunday

    Time: 1:40 a.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 2

    We don't know what to tell you: If the "Juice" video won't convince you to watch, maybe the promise of Lizzo twerking whilst playing the flute will.

  • Ariana Grande

    Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIJI Water
    Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIJI Water

    Day: Sunday

    Time: 1:35 a.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. PT

    Where: Channel 2

    To cap off the whole festival, come witness one of pop music's biggest stars as she caps off a stunning run of music. (And, for what it's worth, tickets for her ongoing tour sold out months in advance. This might be your only chance to see her.)